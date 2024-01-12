Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

CVX opened at $145.28 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.79. The company has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

