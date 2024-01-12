Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $155.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies traded as high as $155.18 and last traded at $154.78, with a volume of 49490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after acquiring an additional 388,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

