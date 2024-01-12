Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Adonis Pouroulis Buys 385,682 Shares

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Adonis Pouroulis purchased 385,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £34,711.38 ($44,246.50).

Chariot Stock Performance

Chariot stock opened at GBX 9.78 ($0.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.95. Chariot Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 8.95 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.45 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of £104.65 million, a PE ratio of -489.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

