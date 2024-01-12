Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Adonis Pouroulis Buys 385,682 Shares

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Adonis Pouroulis purchased 385,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £34,711.38 ($44,246.50).
Chariot Stock Performance
Chariot stock opened at GBX 9.78 ($0.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.95. Chariot Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 8.95 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.45 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of £104.65 million, a PE ratio of -489.00 and a beta of 0.55.
