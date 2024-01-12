CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 904 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 63.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 44,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 17.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $2,436,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $10,876,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DOX opened at $90.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

