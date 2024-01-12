CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 87 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pool were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $384.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.66.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.27.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

