CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 846 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Avantor were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Avantor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.41 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

