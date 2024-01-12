CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 139 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,230,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,186.56 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,160.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

