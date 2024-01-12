CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

