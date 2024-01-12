CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $283,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Evergy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.