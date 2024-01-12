CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.45.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,583. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

