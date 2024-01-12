CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 492 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after buying an additional 793,861 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

