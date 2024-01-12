CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 4,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

