Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$11.75 at Desjardins

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$7.08 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.17 and a 12-month high of C$10.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.65.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$461.38 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.6791111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -28.87%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

