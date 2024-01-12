CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CDW by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after buying an additional 464,545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,873,000 after buying an additional 412,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,222,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $221.17 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $229.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

