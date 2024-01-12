CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,926,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of CBRE opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $94.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

