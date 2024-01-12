Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 26,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBDS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
About Cannabis Sativa
