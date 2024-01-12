Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 26,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBDS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.