Canal Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $143.67 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

