Canal Capital Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $391.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

