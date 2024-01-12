Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$170.00 at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Barclays from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$169.47.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$166.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$155.13. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$168.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0208132 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

