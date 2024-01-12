C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $28.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on AI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 375.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

