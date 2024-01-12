Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in December

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY opened at C$50.16 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of C$44.55 and a 1-year high of C$59.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on BVVBY

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Articles

