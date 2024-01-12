Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in December

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY opened at C$50.16 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of C$44.55 and a 1-year high of C$59.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

