Brokers Set Expectations for Solo Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solo Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Read Our Latest Report on DTC

Solo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE DTC opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $291.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.85. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solo Brands by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 249,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Solo Brands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Solo Brands by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 228,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Solo Brands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 88,542 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.