Brokers Set Expectations for Sherritt International Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Sherritt International from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Sherritt International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.51. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$36.40 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

