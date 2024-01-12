Brokers Offer Predictions for Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $9.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.87. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $8.87 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.62 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDS. National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

NYSE PDS opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $789.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.17. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $86.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 41.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

