Brokers Offer Predictions for Bombardier Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bombardier in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.
Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion.
Bombardier Price Performance
