Brokers Offer Predictions for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

