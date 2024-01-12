Brokers Issue Forecasts for InterRent REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$59.25 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

