Brokerages Set Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) PT at GBX 2,281

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($29.08).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXIG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.52) to GBX 2,955 ($37.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.04) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,160 ($27.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,097.09, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,168.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,219.57. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.77).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 1,941.75%.

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,021 ($25.76) per share, with a total value of £323,360 ($412,186.11). Insiders acquired 16,021 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

