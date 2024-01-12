Brokerages Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT at $22.33

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 40.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. IBEX has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $124.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

