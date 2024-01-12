Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Target Price at $78.80

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,103,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

