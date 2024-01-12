Brokerages Set Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Price Target at $93.14

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ashland by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ashland by 33.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,916 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 14.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ashland by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $112.71.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

