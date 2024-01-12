BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Market Perform

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 354,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 70,866 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

