BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 340,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 70,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 76,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $18.88 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

