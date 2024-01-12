Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.25. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

BIR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.61 and a twelve month high of C$9.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6747405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

