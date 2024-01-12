BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Insider Purchases £149,991.60 in Stock

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) insider John Le Poidevin acquired 41,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149,991.60 ($191,193.88).
BH Macro GBP Price Performance
Shares of BHMG stock opened at GBX 356.50 ($4.54) on Friday. BH Macro GBP has a 1-year low of GBX 334 ($4.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($5.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 361.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 359.36. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,742.31 and a beta of -0.19.
About BH Macro GBP
