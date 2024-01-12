BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Insider Purchases £149,991.60 in Stock

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) insider John Le Poidevin acquired 41,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149,991.60 ($191,193.88).

BH Macro GBP Price Performance

Shares of BHMG stock opened at GBX 356.50 ($4.54) on Friday. BH Macro GBP has a 1-year low of GBX 334 ($4.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($5.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 361.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 359.36. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,742.31 and a beta of -0.19.

About BH Macro GBP

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

