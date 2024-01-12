Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 339,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 93,405 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

