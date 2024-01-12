Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.15. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 983.84% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.96 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.72. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.81.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

