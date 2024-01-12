Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:BRNS)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. Barinthus Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRNS opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.51. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.