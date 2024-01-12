Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $78.78 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Five Below worth $78,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,514,000 after buying an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $190.05 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average of $184.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.42.

About Five Below



Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

