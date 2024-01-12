Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,831 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 241.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 71,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.90 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $18.74 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

