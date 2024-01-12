Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 7,717.1% in December

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,200 shares, a growth of 7,717.1% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 176.5 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $3.35 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

