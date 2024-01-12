Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

