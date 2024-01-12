Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Northcoast Research lowered Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $150.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average of $151.72.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

