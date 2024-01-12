Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $24.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.36 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.