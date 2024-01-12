Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $16.33. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Astronics shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 48,286 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Astronics Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $564.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
