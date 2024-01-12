Arabella Cecil Purchases 3,253 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £5,074.68 ($6,468.68).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 155 ($1.98) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3,875.00 and a beta of 0.78. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 133 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.36).

