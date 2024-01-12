ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of ANSYS worth $25,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $357.79 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.00 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.33. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

