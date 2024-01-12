Analysts Set Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) PT at $49.75

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

TRML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tourmaline Bio

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

In other Tourmaline Bio news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $67,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 729,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $229,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,351.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,197.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,950 shares of company stock valued at $515,022. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TRML opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.