Analysts Set Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) PT at $49.75

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.
TRML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
NASDAQ:TRML opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
