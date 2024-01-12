Analysts Set Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Price Target at $20.82

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 3.6 %

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $442,308.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,775 shares of company stock worth $228,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

