Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price at $6,032.50

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,032.50.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($98.15) to GBX 7,400 ($94.33) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

